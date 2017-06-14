American Airlines is ditching its plan to cut even more leg room on planes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

American Airlines was going to shrink the distance between seats on three rows. It would have gone from 31 inches to 29 inches.

Why? Because they wanted to add more seats on their new Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Now most of us agree that seats on planes are uncomfortable enough, so customers were frustrated.

According to an email sent to American Airlines employees, their concerns were heard loud and clear.

The message read, "Airline customers feel increasingly frustrated by their experiences and less valued when they fly. We can be leaders in helping to turn around that perception, and that includes reviewing decisions that have significant impact on the flying experience."

So they get that we hate airlines already, and we don't want smaller seats.

Apparently, they actually had to ask.

Well, there's a lot of things other companies do that we don't like that should be obvious.

Like having to pay to drive on certain roads. People have complained about toll roads for years.

Or how about paying hundreds of cable channels to get the 20 you actually watch?

Point is, there are plenty of things people obviously don't like. Companies just pick and choose when they want to listen.