The Real Thing? Ship lost in Bermuda Triangle supposedly turns up after 90 years

The Bermuda Triangle.

Just the words conjure up stories of missing ships, planes, and people.

So when this story pops up on your social media feed, you're probably gonna take a look: "Bermuda Triangle: Ship Reappears 90 Years after Going Missing!"

The story says the SS Cotopaxi left Charleston, South Carolina in 1925, not to be seen again 'til it turned up on May 16 near Havana, Cuba. There's even a pic of a rusted out ship offered as proof.

In reality, the Cotopaxi is still missing. The picture could be any old ship.

So where does this stuff get started?

Well, the oldest version of the story we*could find was in the World News Daily Report back in 2015.

And if you look at the very bottom of the page, the site readily admits to being satirical and fictional.

But that hasn't kept a lot of other sites from spreading the story and treating it like it's real.

