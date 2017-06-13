Suffer from ‘selfie chin?’ There’s a cure for that!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Hate your chin? Don't want to go through liposuction? Well, we've got news for you!

“What it’s doing is it’s dissolving the fat, so it’s actually permanent," Dr. Farah Khan said, describing the new chin fat reducing product, Kybella.

Dr. Khan is using Kybella, and no, it's not part of the long line of Kylie Jenner products. It does, however, cater to those who want to keep up with the Kardashians.

"You always want to put your best self forward," said prospective Kybella patient, Samantha Knight. "Everyone's trying to look like they're beautiful all the time, and I woke up like this."

Knight was open with NewsFix about her own battle of the bulge happening under her chin.

"I'm really, really--I'll show you my profile," she said, turning to the side. "I don't like it."

"As you can see, she doesn't have a great amount of excess fat, but she does have a little bit," Dr. Khan said, giving her a pre-injection screening. "It bothers her, especially when she takes photographs."

"You have to get the right angle," Knight laughed, mimicking holding a phone high above her head. "I never do profile pictures."

We now know it as 'selfie chin', and it's no joke to our social media society.

"Nowadays, we see more women and men coming in their 20's and 30's just so they look better in their photographs," Dr. Khan said.

The solution used to mean lipo and a long recovery. Now, it's easier than ever. Just let the doctor put a grid of little dots on your trouble area so the needle finds the right spots.

"When you inject it, you literally pinch the skin and the fat and just inject the actual fat," Dr. Khan said.

But just because it's quick and easy doesn't mean you should go fast and sleazy! Go to a board certified plastic surgeon, and for less than four grand, your chin and your pics will be Instafamous!