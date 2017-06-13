Study found 1/3 of the world is overweight

(CNN) – More than two billion people around the world are overweight.

A lot of them live in the United States according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Researchers examined data collected between 1980 and 2015 from the Global Burden of Disease Study, which tracks all major diseases, conditions and injuries.

Data showed that 2.2 billion adults and children were either obese or overweight. That’s one-third of the global population!

The United States accounts for more than a third of that number – nearly 80 million Americans are obese.

More people than ever are being affected by and dying from the health problems associated with being overweight like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer.

Authors of the study blame the fact that people aren’t as active along with poor diets. Diets are impacted by the availability of high-calorie foods, which are usually affordable and heavily-marketed, they say.

Another potential cause of obesity is that more people live and work in urban environments and have less opportunities for physical activity.

Researchers say they will work closely with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization to help control the global consequences of obesity improve public health.