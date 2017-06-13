Straight men cuddle and kiss with their best friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREAT BRITAIN -- Ladies, does your beau have a bromance with his bff?

Well if you're not sure, you might want to check to see if your man is staying true because your bf and his bff could be cuddle buddies!

A study published in "Sex Roles: A Journal of Research" asked a handful of straight college guys what they really get up to with their besties, and all but one of them said the occasional spooning isn't the only thing they do!

They also sometimes kiss!

The guys surveyed said no matter if it was a romance without the "physical stuff," or just a tight bro-bond, it helped them open up emotionally without feeling judged.

At this point, you might be wondering more about who these college guys are!

Well, there are two things that may explain everything: there were only 30 people surveyed, and they were all Brits.

Regardless, people on social media aren't on board at all. One person said:

The study is fundamentally flawed, as you can't be straight and use the word 'bromance'. — Propaganda (@_RobotPanda) June 11, 2017

This girl said:

So in other words.... they're bisexual. https://t.co/tCYrkT2pcs — Nikki Halsted (@nikkihalsted) June 11, 2017

And this one:

It's not a bromance anymore at that point https://t.co/uNnjAL4GjS — Mc$pic (@_graybrandon) June 11, 2017

Listen dudes, no one is forcing you to be the little spoon, but you never know when you might want a little snuggle snuggle.