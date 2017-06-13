Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Summer's here and the time is right for... Juicing?

Yeah, I bet you never thought you'd hear me say that!

But everybody knows vegetables are good for your health and juicing is a great way to get more of them into your diet.

AND it's a great opportunity to get something else into your diet - and this one won't surprise you.

Yep, we're talkin' booze!

So, say you have a nice orange and mango smoothie going on. Why not add some vodka and sip it by the pool?

Got a green streak going? Well, take your kale, spinach, and cucumber juice blend and add some Hendrick's gin! Hendrick's is made with roses and cucumber, so it's a match made in heaven!

Maybe the most popular juice combo is strawberries and bananas. Good as a juice, yes, but add some Grand Marnier and you'll see that it's also great as a cocktail.

And finally, if you're needing to cleanse extra hard, a mix of carrots, corn, and beet juice is a great compliment to your favorite bourbon.

The Spice of Blythe? Drink your vegetables! Just do the Blythe thing and add a little twist by adding a little shot.