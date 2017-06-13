Some Samsung Galaxy S8 users say their phones are making them nauseated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good news everyone, the new Samsung Galaxy S8 apparently won't blow up in your face, but it might make you throw up.

Some people are complaining that their new Samsung Galaxy S8 phones are hurting their eyes.

It all has to do with the phone's innovative iris scanner which uses face recognition to unlock your phone.

Apparently, it has some people feeling dizzy and nauseated after using it.

Many claim it got so bad that they've gone back to using the fingerprint scanner.

Well, studies have found that people's eye lenses are sensitive to infrared radiation, and repeated exposure can cause cataracts.

But Samsung is assuring customers its technology is safe.

And all of this happened just two months after its release.

So, we've gone from blowing up to throwing up - we can't wait to see what Samsung comes up with next.