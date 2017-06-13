Search on for Ellis County inmate who escaped near Waxahachie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLIS COUNTY - A search is underway for an inmate who escaped from custody near Waxahachie.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is looking for 67-year-old David Weldon Rowe, who was in jail for DWI, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, and fraud.

Police say Rowe was trimming weeds on a work detail, under supervision, when he disappeared near FM 1446 and Lone Elm Road Monday morning. Rowe was last seen wearing a blue jumpsuit -- and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.