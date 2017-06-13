Pothole of the Day: Rebar in your tires!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It took just one look to know this pothole was a bad one.

It's on the ramp from Walnut Hill to southbound I-35E in Dallas.

It isn't just any old pothole. This thing has rebar sticking out just waiting to puncture your tires!

And that's an expensive bump in the road.

"You have to spend money that you really don't have to spend because of a pothole," Devante Smith said.

Here's what he says to our leaders about the roads.

"Please fix the potholes," he said. Please."

