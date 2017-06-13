Plano celebrates ‘funstruction’ of new Crayola Experience attraction

PLANO – Construction in North Texas isn’t usually this enjoyable, but Plano had a lot of fun, or ‘funstruction’ as they call it, today with an upcoming venture, the Crayola Experience.

DFW kids served as Color Ambassadors and were part of the symbolic ‘ groundbreaking for the 60,000 square-foot attraction coming to The Shops at Willow Bend.

Families came out for games, crafts, a DJ dance party, and lots of fun with Crayola colors.

Famed artist Mario Zucca created a crater of colors centerpiece mural —

had his creation joined by the work of local chalk artists.

And, not to be outdone by the pros, our next generation of artists provided original artwork as well.

Crayola Experience Plano is set to open Spring 2018.