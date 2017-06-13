Order up: Lady Gaga teams up with Starbucks for kindness!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anything remotely related to the 90’s is banking right now.

From fanny packs to Pokémon, you have to admit, today looks a lot like the 1990’s. Miller-Coors is hoping to cash in during red, white, and blue day by bringing back a classic!

Remember Zima? You know, the clear malt beverage from the early 90? Well, a Miller-Coors spokesperson says Zima will be available in six-packs and should taste just like you remember!

But don't get too excited – it’s a limited time offer.

Speaking of refreshments, Starbucks has something you might go gaga over.

Lady Gaga, with her Born This Way Foundation, is teaming up with the coffee giant to bring you The Cups of Kindness Collection.

The collection includes four drinks: The Matcha Lemonade, which happens to be Gaga's favorite, The Violet Drink, The Pink Drink and The Ombre Pink drink.

So how does it work? For each delectable drink purchased between June 13-19, Starbucks will donate 25 cents to the Born This Way Foundation.

Gaga seems to be excited. Take a look at her tweet:

We can't blame her. Besides, how many reasons are there to be kind to one another? According to Gaga, a million.