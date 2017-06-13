Michael Irvin: Make a decision, let’s move on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LAUDERDALE - Former Dallas Cowboys 'Playmaker' Michael Irvin says he did not have sexual contact with a woman accusing him of sexual assault and he's ready for the investigation to be over.

"I've known since early April. It's been too long; that's all I'm saying," Irvin said during a press conference Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

The 27-year-old accuser claims the assault happened during a visit to Irvin's Florida hotel room in March when the former NFL star was visiting his hometown for a relative's birthday. The woman says Irvin invited her back to his hotel room, then drugged and raped her. She told police the last thing she remembers is fighting him off.

Irvin disputes the claims, saying the woman followed him to his hotel from a bar, he was in the room with her for 15 minutes before leaving to catch an early flight, and there was no sexual contact.

In the press conference Tuesday, Irvin attorney Ken Padowitz, said all evidence proves his client is innocent.

"The only thing that matters is the evidence or lack of evidence in this case. there's a lack of evidence in this case and there's actually affirmative evidence -- all of the evidence affirmatively shows that Michael Irvin, is innocent and that this case should be declined by the Fort Lauderdale, Broward County State Attorney's Office."

Fort Lauderdale police have closed their investigation and turned over findings to the state attorney's office. So far, no charges have been filed.