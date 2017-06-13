McDonald’s is now accepting applications on Snapchat, KFC is sending its Chicken Zinger sandwich to space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're a Snapchat user looking for some extra cash this summer, Micky D's wants to help.

Yup - McDonald's is now accepting "Snap-lications."

That's right, the fast-food chain plans to hire 250,000 people across the U.S. this summer through the social media app.

So if you're interested, listen up. It's pretty easy.

McDonald's will be using a series of ten-second Snapchat ads, which will feature workers talking about why they like working there.

And all you have to do is click a button to be redirected to a hub where you can download and fill out an application.

And just when we thought things couldn't get any weirder, they did.

KFC announced it's sending its signature chicken sandwich to space.

Yeah, the chicken restaurant chain has teamed up with the private spaceflight company, World View, and together they'll be sending the famous Chicken Zinger on a four-day trip into the stratosphere.

The spicy chicken sandwich will be flying under a helium-filled balloon.

Ok, so it won't actually reach space, but it will travel less than half the distance to the accepted boundary between Earth and space.

Apparently, the mission will be making history in all sorts of ways, as it will be the longest trip a World View's balloon has ever taken.

Technology has forever changed the way we live and these fast-food companies are just trying to keep up.