Evading arrest charges cleared for Miss Black Texas

You can file this under pageant queen vs. police chief!

Looks like Miss Black Texas Carmen Ponder is in the clear along with the white officer accused of calling her a derogatory name.

"I did trust the law and the law did come into play and it did show that I didn't do anything wrong, said Ponder.

On May 20, the 23-year-old got caught in a road rage situation outside of a Wal-Mart in Commerce. She says the driver had a foul mouth and didn’t hesitate spitting out racist and sexual comments towards her.

Supposedly, while Ponder was inside the store, the driver called the police and Ponder was arrested.

So who was the nasty mouthed driver? Initially, Ponder thought it was Commerce Police Chief Kerry Crews but it turns out, that wasn’t the case at all.

Ponder says, "I thought it was to the chief. It was two main guys outside and the main guy who was wearing black and showed me the badge said do you know who this is? This is my chief and you need to apologize."

Ponder was charged with evasion of arrest and was held in jail for 24 hours.

Fast forward to Tuesday morning, along with all allegations of racial remarks being dropped against Crews, now all charges against Ponder have been dropped, too.

“I wanted to get that off of my record, get the charges dropped and that was the main thing of this whole thing going on so I’m very happy," says Ponder.

But Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt says the City of Commerce missed the whole point.

"There was an investigation commissioned by the city itself. That investigation failed to address thoroughly the unlawful arrest," says Merritt. "Miss Ponder represents the City of Commerce and she hopes to work with the city to address some of the racial concerns that may exist within the police department."

Whoever was involved, it looks like justice still needs to be crowned.