Cyclist fatally injured by train in Denton

DENTON – A cyclist was fatally hit by a train Tuesday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m, a cyclist collided with a Denton County Transpiration Authority (DCTA) A-train going southbound at Lakeview Crossing south of the MedPark station in Denton.

The train had 11 passengers aboard at the time of the accident. All were removed from the scene and suffered no injuries.

The results of the collision left the cyclist with fatal injuries.

“Our sincere condolences are with the individual’s family and friends who are mourning their loss,” said Jim Cline, DCTA President. “The safety of our passengers and our community is of upmost priority to DCTA.”

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.