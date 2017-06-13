Body found of mother who drowned while saving 4-year-old son near Galveston

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The body of a missing East Texas woman near Crystal Beach has been found.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Brandy Mosley, 33, entered the waters of the gulf on Monday to help her 4-year-old son, who was struggling in the rough waters.

The child made it to shore, but his mother did not resurface.

Investigators confirmed Mosley’s body was found near the shoreline about a mile away from where she was last seen.

The Bolivar Police Department, Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department and Galveston Coast Guard all searched for the woman.

According to CW39, our sister station in Houston, Mosley was the owner of B’s Hive of Therapy Day Spa & Salon in Palestine, Texas.