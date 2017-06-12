Woman’s headache caused by a spider living in her ear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KARNATAKA, India - A woman had been complaining of a headache before doctors examining her discovered a spider living in her ear!

The woman said she was taking a nap outside and believes the spider crawled in while she was sleeping.

Her husband drove her to the hospital where doctors confirmed a spider had made a new home.

When medics pulled the creepy-crawly out, it was discovered the spider had also spun a thick web within her ear canal.

Fortunately for her, the arachnid calmly left her ear on its own.