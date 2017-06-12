Waco woman calls 911 to complain about chicken nuggets order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So what do you do when the chicken nuggets you ordered are taking too long to cook?

Well, one customer in Waco thought it was a good idea to hit-up 911 for help.

Unfortunately, we're not joking. Even Waco PD confirmed it in a Facebook post writing, "Yes, it happens! Yes, we actually tied up two officers on this call."

And apparently, the officers found the woman furious at a fast-food drive through on Friday night because her chicken nuggets weren't cooked fast enough and was demanding to get them for free.

Well, she ended up leaving with no nuggets, as she was given her money back and asked by the cops to move along.

And it looks like they'll be a lot more angry customers following the recent food recalls due to label errors.

Apparently, many food makers have failed to declare "milk" on their labels - which can cause an allergic reaction for some people.

Yep, and one of them is Conagra, which announced on Monday that it's recalling 700 thousand pounds of its popular Chef Boyardee spaghetti and meatballs cans. The recall includes labels produced on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12.

That's not all, Tyson Foods Inc. is also recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of its frozen chicken products. That recall includes packages produced between August 17, 2016 and Jan.14.

And Aldon Food Crop. recalled almost 20,000 pounds of its chicken salad products last week for packages produced from Jan.1 through May 31.

Well, the good news is there have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick.