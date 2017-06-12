School erases Trump logos and quotes from yearbook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey, - A high school in New Jersey is facing accusations of censorship from some students supporting President Trump.

Students at Wall Township High School say the school digitally removed Trump logos from their yearbook pictures.

It started with junior, Wyatt Dobrovich-Fago's Donald Trump sweater vest.

"I thought maybe they did something, just cropped it out and it wasn't something i should worry about, they just did it," says Wyatt.

But then his sister Montana, the freshman class president, was wondering whatever became of the Donald Trump quote she submitted.

"I like thinking big, if you're going to be thinking anything, you might as well think big. By Donald Trump," Montana says.

The senior class's president's FDR quote made it, but Montana's was missing.

"I sent it in on time, everything was good, and it wasn't there."

Questionable omissions to be sure, but not nearly as blatant as junior Grant Berardo's photo.

"It's serious because it's censorship," Joe Berardo, Grant's dad says.

The school superintendent does not disagree.

"There is nothing in our student dress code," she wrote to parents, "That would prevent a student from expressing his or her political views. The high school administration does not condone any censorship.

The actions of the staff involved will be addressed as soon as the investigation is concluded."

Grant's dad wants the books reprinted at the district's expense.

"It's a teaching moment for all the kids to understand that someone made a bad decision," Berardo says, "That decision has consequences and therefore we're reissuing this because it was a violation of somebody's first amendment rights and there was censorship. That's it."

Students' families plan to meet with the principal this week.

The school district superintendent says neither she nor school administrators were involved in altering the photos.