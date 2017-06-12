Graphic Video: Cop shoots man at Plano gas station

DALLAS — Disturbing video just in to the NewsFix newsroom. We’re getting word that an officer shot a man at a gas station in Plano. The suspect’s condition is unknown.

The scene is unfolding at the QuikTrip in the 6400 block of Preston Road.

An employee posted two video clips to Twitter that show an officer with her gun drawn and the suspect lying on the ground.

**WARNING: THIS VIDEO IS DISTURBING!**

Just witnessed a shootout at work. He tried to rob a lady and the cop was getting gas. She shot him dead. At least 10 shots heard pic.twitter.com/fQPDFTicLc — Brett Robinson (@BrettRobinson87) June 12, 2017

According to the tweet, the man was trying to rob a woman who was pumping gas. That’s when the officer, who happened to be at the station at the time, opened fire.

