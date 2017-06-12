Pulse nightclub shooting victims remembered one year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of people paid their respects to the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. history exactly one year ago on Monday.

Family and friends gathered outside of Pulse nightclubs for a memorial. They remembered the 49 people who were killed and 50 others injured when 29-year-old Omar Mateen opened fire inside the gay nightclub on June 12.

Patience Carter was on vacation with friends when they decided to have a fun night out at Pulse. Carter was shot in both legs, but survived. Her friend, Akyra Murray, lost her life.

"People ask me all the time, like how do you feel since this happened?" Carter said, "I don't know how I feel. Every day is honestly different."

Mateen held people hostage for hours before police shot and killed him.

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson said during the memorial, "friends and neighbors... what a terrorist does is try to divide us."

But Orlando is more united than ever and is doing some good for the LBGT community.

Yes, thanks to the money raised last year by The 49 Fund, eight Orlando-area high school graduates are getting $4,900 scholarships to help with college.

LBGT students who applied had to maintain a GPA higher than 3.0 to be considered, along with showing a commitment to improve their central Florida community.

While hate may have consumed the shooter's mind the night of the attack, one year later, the Orlando community stands together once again to spread unity and love.