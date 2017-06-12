Micah may be gone, but his presence remains for Frogs’ 4th straight CWS trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Not one, not two, not three...

No, we're not talking about LeBron James' regrettable comments from when he joined the Miami Heat.

We're counting four straight trips to Omaha for the TCU baseball team!

TCU is just the fifth school in 30 years to make four straight trips to the College World Series (Miami 1994-99, Stanford 1999-2003, Texas 2002-05, North Carolina 2006-09). They did it with great pitching - senior Brian Howard struck out 11 in Sunday's clinching 8-1 win, a healthy dose of dingers - catcher Evan Skoug hit his 19th and 20th home runs this season in the Super Regional and their longtime teammate in the house.

Last year's Frogs made an emotional journey through the post-season after learning seven-year-old teammate, Micah Ahern's, battle with Neuroblastoma was winding down.

After winning at Texas A&M to lock up a spot in Omaha, they even sent him a video, singing him the Frog's Alma mater before Skoug said, "Micah, we love and miss you, and we did it for you. You're our superhero, and we're never gonna give up. Neither should you. Go Frogs. We love and miss you, buddy."

This time around, the Frogs still found a way to honor Micah.

Before Sunday's game, Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle gave Micah's dad, Mo, a 2016 College World Series ring complete with NEGU, Micah's motto that stands for Never Ever Give Up.

Then, during the game, the Frogs added about $1,600 to the #MashforMicah campaign, lashing a pair of long balls in the win. The total going into the Micah Ahern TCU Baseball Scholarship is sitting at $49,607 with at least two more games to add to it.

A trip to Omaha last year was the highlight of Micah's young life.

This time, TCU doesn't have its youngest player in person, but from the Superhero Micah logos on their hats and gloves, he's never far away.