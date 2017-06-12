It’s All Good! Donate & win a trip to Ellen’s ’12 Days of Giveaways’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ellen has joined the Prizeo party to raise money on behalf of her TV friend, Jimmy Kimmel. He found out that his newborn son needed open heart surgery, so Ellen is launching her campaign to help bring awareness and money to Children's Hopsital L.A.

That's the same hospital who helped Jimmy's son get better and performed a successful surgery.

Here's the deal... if you donate to Ellen's Prizeo page you can score a chance to sit in the sky-box when her "12 Days of Giveaways" goes live!

Check out her campaign video below: