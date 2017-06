Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you're a weekend warrior, ringer in beer league sports, a cross fitter, MMA fighter, or a Speedster defending Central City, speed will always give you an advantage!

In this episode of Zeus Comics Presents: How To Train Like A Superhero, we work with MMA fighter Steven Peterson at The Octagon Gym as Richard learns the importance of speed in the ring.

Richard also takes speed to a whole new level and taps into the speed force himself!

Editor: Chris Williams