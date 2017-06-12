Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with everyone on flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA - Some airline passengers in Atlanta had a big surprise on their flight.

They met former President Jimmy Carter, who shook hands with every passenger on the flight from Atlanta to Washington.

Passenger James Parker Sheffield posted a video on Twitter of smiling Cater that was later re-tweeted almost 7,000 times.

Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon #atl #delta pic.twitter.com/y6otolbhPj — JamesParkerSheffield (@JayShef) June 8, 2017

"Jimmy Cater is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger," the tweet read.

Sheffield said it was obvious the former Commander-in-Chief genuinely loves people.