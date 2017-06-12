Fitbit cheaters never prosper or lose weight (well duh)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- There's nothing wrong with some healthy competition, unless it's not healthy and you cheat!

Apparently that's what people with Fitbits are doing!

Fitbit and other fitness trackers can keep tabs on your heart rate, sleep, how many steps you take, etc.

In case you didn't know, people can compete with their friends to see who can get the most steps, but when you feel like being lazy, 10,000 steps a day just seems like a no-go, and those people have found a way to beat the competition without lifting a toe.

Some are going as far as putting the fitness bands on their dogs and children!

Fitbit cheaters are even strapping it to things like their cars, fan blades, and get this: power tools!

Listen, there's nothing wrong with a little friendly competition, but your Fitbit is supposed to help you get fit, not be a cheater cheater pumpkin eater!