DNA testing for criminal cases halts due to test defects

DALLAS - The Dallas County District Attorney's Office has suspended DNA testing in several criminal cases due to defects found in testing kits.

The Dallas County Crime Investigation Lab started using new test kits from Germany in March.

DNA analysts discovered several human tests were detecting non-human genetic material and the results rendered the testing kit was unreadable and unreliable.

As a result, the DA says the lab has stopped all DNA testing for cases that were slated to go to trial.

Officials say testing is expected to resume by September.