Boom Box: The Canadian Invasion!

DALLAS -- It’s pretty common knowledge that music and fashion are trendy. They're constantly changing!

In the past 30 years we`ve gone from Euro Pop to Soft Sock, Grunge, East Coast and West Coast Hip Hop, Dirty South, Party Rock and so on.

Currently, it appears Atlanta is dominating the charts with artist like the Migos, Future, and Gucci.

But actually, there are also our neighbors to the north, Canada! Have you noticed we are dealing with a Canadian invasion?

Yep, when you look at the Pop, Hip Hop and Rhythm radio charts you will notice a Canadian influence.

Let's take The Weeknd for example. He has several number one songs and dominates the charts whenever he releases a song. Not to mention the multi-platinum album sales.

Another artist is Alessia Cara from Toronto. Her songs and her clean image have made her a favorite with young girls and adults alike.

Of course, there is Justin Bieber. Whether you like him or not, you can`t argue his success.

There is also Party Next Door and Tory Lanez who have reached success with singles recently. They also rep the maple leaf.

But of course, the biggest artist, from our northern neighbors is Drake!

He recently broke hot 100 records for the most hits among solo artists and the most simultaneously charted songs! Wow! We see and hear you, Canada. I'm not sure how long this trend will last, but it looks we are enjoying it!