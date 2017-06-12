A news anchor turned her rotten day into a musical and this is what happened

Ok, so must of us probably aren’t going to do what Yolonda did and turn your rotten day into a musical.

If you’re looking to take the edge off a particularly rotten day, take a trip back to the 90’s….the 1590’s and grab some tickets to Something Rotten at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Something Rotten is a hilarious smash hit musical about two brothers who set out to write the very first musical, as in first ever, and stand out from the shadow of some showboater named Shakespeare.

Something Rotten is playing now at the AT&T Performing Arts Center until June 25. Grab tickets here.