A bad coworker is bad for your health!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've all had that one coworker who makes work a living hell. But a crappy coworker can give you a lot more than just a case of the Mondays. They can actually be bad for your health.

According to a new study from the University of Calgary’s Haskayne School of Business, workers can experience headaches, stomach problems and sleeplessness because of colleagues’ bad behavior, ultimately making you sick!

So what do you do?

First up, take a step back and put yourself in their shoes before hitting them upside the head! You might find out their self-esteem is pretty low.

Second, talk about it as soon as it happens, A.K.A adulting. It might not stop it from happening again but it can reduce stress by getting it off your chest!

And finally, after you've exhausted steps one and two, and you find out you are, in fact, dealing with a piece of work, you might have to take it to a supervisor and/or file a complaint with Human Resources. But let's hope it doesn't get to that point.