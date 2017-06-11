San Antonio serial rapist suspect just graduated from high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO -- From a cap and gown to a prison jumpsuit.

A San Antonio teen who just graduated from high school is accused of living a double life as a serial rapist. 18-year-old Anton Harris walked across the stage to receive his diploma on Tuesday, then was arrested on Thursday.

Cops say Harris, who played on the varsity basketball team, confessed to robbing and raping at least six women dating back to March of 2015. All of the attacks happened at apartment complexes in San Antonio's medical center district.

Harris reportedly 'fessed up thanks to something like a scene straight out of "Law and Order: SVU." Court documents reveal detectives named Harris as a person of interest, then gathered a cup and straw he left on a school table. They tested the straw and say it's a match to DNA evidence from all six crime scenes.

Now the new graduate may be looking at a future behind bars.