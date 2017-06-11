‘That’s Our Word Now’: Ice Cube schools Bill Maher on N-word

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- One week after dropping the n-word on live TV, Bill Maher was back on his HBO show "Real Time" Friday night, apology and explanations in hand.

"A guy said a weird thing, I made a bad joke, yes it was wrong and I own up to that," Maher told Michael Eric Dyson. "Comedians are a special kind of monkey."

Just keep digging a bigger hole, why don't you! When rapper Ice Cube came out, while he accepted Bill Maher's apology, he didn't pull any punches.

"Sometimes you sound like a redneck truck," Ice Cube told Maher.

Then Cube really schooled Bill saying, "You can use it as a weapon or you can use it as a tool. It's been used as a weapon by white people towards us and we're not going to let that happen again, by nobody."

Ice Cube didn't stop there though. "When I hear my homies say it, it don't feel like venom. When I hear a white person say it, it feels like that knife stabbing me, even if they don't mean it. That's our word now, and you can't have it back."