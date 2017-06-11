Can we talk about this low voter turnout, Dallas?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dallas City Council's about to get a face lift.

Runoffs were Saturday, and though mail-in ballots could still reverse the results, it looks like we're getting three new faces.

Say 'Good bye' for now to Mayor Pro Tem Monica Alonzo (District 6), Tiffinni Young (District 7), and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Erik Wilson (District 8).

That means we're saying hello to Omar Narvaez and Kevin Felder, and welcoming back longtime member, Tennell Atkins.

The votes were crazy close, meaning we have to await those mail-in ballot counts. Why are they taking so long? Well, claims of voter fraud have everyone at Dallas County Elections double and triple checking those ballots. NewsFix hasn't been told when those results are expected to go final, but there were enough mail-in ballots to flip the results if most went the other way.

But turnover on Council and fraud concerns aside, can we zero in on voter turnout?

And yes, zero is one of the key numbers here. In those three City Council runoffs, there were nine precincts that didn't record a single vote. One of them in District 6 even had 113 people registered to vote there!

Nearly 115,000 Dallasites were registered to vote in one of those runoffs. Barely more than 6,000 actually did.

That's five percent.

We're deciding the fate of our city, and our voter map is covered in red. That doesn't mean Republican either. It means no one was there.

We gotta do better, y'all.

Congrats Council Members Narvaez, Felder, and Atkins. Good luck making the citizens care.