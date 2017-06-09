Parents who lose son to dry drowning, speak out, save a life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Tara and Francisco Delgado Jr. are warning other parents to take their children's common symptoms seriously after they lost their 4-year-old son, "Baby Frankie," to dry drowning.

Two days after a swimming trip to the Texas City Dike near Galveston, Baby Frankie began to vomit, get stomach cramps and have diarrhea. The Delgados thought he had a common stomach bug.

A week later, Baby Frankie died of dry drowning, a rare condition that fills lungs with fluid causing him to stop breathing.

“I miss my baby boy so much," Tara told NewsFix, "As a mother, you can’t imagine losing your only son. I feel so empty inside. I want him back so bad."

Since spreading awareness of the risks of dry drowning, Tara and Francisco have already helped other parents.

Colorado Father, Garon Vega, rushed his 2-year-old, Gio, to the hospital after reading about Baby Frankie.

“Their little boy saved our little boy’s life,” Vega told a news source, “If I had not told my wife that [Gio] swallowed the water and if she had not seen that article, I think we would’ve ended up dispelling it as a regular sickness.”

Doctors say if Vega hadn't taken his son to the hospital that day, Gio wouldn't have made it through the night.

“If this was his purpose for his passing -- to save other lives -- then I can’t be selfish anymore,” Tara said.