Looks like the NSA contractor charged with leaking classified information is not getting out of jail anytime soon.

Yeah, Reality Winner appeared before a judge on Thursday and pleaded not guilty, but, the judge apparently wasn't buying it. He denied her bail and ordered Winner to stay in jail until her trial.

Maybe that's a good thing. According to new information, she could pose a danger to the public.

Investigators say the 25-year-old publicly expressed a fascination with Islamist terrorism and she even once wrote that she wanted to burn down the White House - the White House!

But, it doesn't end there. According to the feds, Winner thought she could win sympathy for being a "pretty white girl."

Things sure don't look like they're coming out as she planned.

The air force veteran is accused of stealing top secret government information and leaking it to an online news outlet while working for a private contractor.

Surely enough, Intercept leaked the information on Monday, suggesting that Russian hackers attacked a U.S. voting software supplier before the 2016 presidential election.

Winner faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000.