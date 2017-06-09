× North Texas toll rates will increase July 1

DALLAS – The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) announced that they will be increasing toll rates on July 1.

TollTag members will pay an additional 5.9% while ZipCash, who pays 50% more than TollTag members, will see additional charges.

The current toll rate is 15.3 cents per mile and is increasing to 16.2 cents per mile, making the amount for a commuter who drives 20 miles round trip everyday have a yearly bill of $795.60 to $842.40.

In 2009, the NTTA set an automatic increase in rates every two years.

“This allows us to take these rate increases in little pieces and avoid the massive 30 to 40 percent increases that we would have to impose otherwise whenever we decided to take on a new road,” NTTA’s assistant executive director of strategic and innovative solutions told Dallas News in 2011.