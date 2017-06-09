America’s first African American chief pilot takes to the skies one final time before retirement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The United States first African American chief pilot is saying goodbye after more than three decades.

"It's my final flight, I'm looking forward to it. I'm just crossing my fingers I make a good landing," Capt. Freeman said.

Yep, Southwest Airlines employees at Dallas Love Field Airport cheered-on Capt. Louis Freeman as he boarded his last flight before retirement, on Thursday.

And there was a whole lot of love shown by co-workers to the airlines' number one seniority pilot after 36 years.

And Capt. Freeman is no ordinary pilot.

He's made history with the airlines and the Reserve Officers Training Corps through his years of service.

Some of the historic accomplishments include breaking the color barrier in the ROTC and flying Rosa Parks' remains to her final resting place.

But that's not all. Capt. Freeman actively volunteers for the Tuskegee Airmen, which is a group of African Americans military pilots who fought in the World War II.

He's also a 20-year member of Southwest's Adopt a Pilot program.

"Everything I've done I've never thought about 'Wow, if I do this is going to be a story'. No. I just do whatever it I wanna do," Capt. Freeman said.

That was a departure that was well deserved. We wish him a happy and turbulence-free retirement.