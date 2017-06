Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police officers went above and beyond to help a man who didn't have air conditioning. Julius Hatley panicked when he realized his AC unit wasn't working, so he called 911.

Officers William Margolis and Christopher Weir decided to go to The Home Depot and buy Hatley a brand new unit. Home Depot employees also contributed $150 toward the purchase.

The new unit was installed in Hatley's home and the World War II veteran says he is very thankful. ❤