Sex With Stefani: Why men lose interest in sex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello everyone. I am Stefani Thredgill and I am your sex therapist.

Ladies, have you ever been turned down for sex? I know that I have and I was really confused. Was it me? Did I do something wrong?

In this segment, I am going to break down why men lose interest in sex.

We’ve all heard it, or said it: "I'm not in the mood tonight." Stereotypically, it's the woman who doesn't want to get it on.

But a survey from Men's Health and Women's Health magazines found that 71% of women said they were thrilled or satisfied with their sex lives compared to only 51-percent of men.

So why do guys lose interest?

Sometimes it's because they're anxious about their bodies. That’s right, men can have a poor body image.

Lots of guys blame their partner, saying, “she's not adventurous,” “she doesn't enjoy it,” “she's gained weight.”

But other guys admit it’s really about them. And some men prefer online porn-- no anxiety there!

I hear comments like these on my couch all the time.

So ladies, if you're in the mood, and he's not, think about what you can do to seduce him!