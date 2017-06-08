Police dog fired for being too friendly gets new gig

BRISBANE, Australia – A police dog was too nice to be a crime-fighting pup, but thanks to the Governor of Queensland, the pooch has new job to match his loving personality.

Gavel, a German Shepard who, according to the BBC, “did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line,” is now the Vice-Regal Dog of the Queensland Government House. His duties include welcoming visitors and tour groups of the grounds.

Governor Paul de Jersey awarded Gavel the title in February.

“He may have missed out on becoming a Queensland police service dog, but it is abundantly clear that Gavel has the characteristics necessary to adequately fulfill duties as Queensland’s official vice-regal dog,” says de Jersey in a Facebook post.