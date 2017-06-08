× Man tired of paying child support attempts to kill his kids

BEEVILLE, TX – A man who was tired of paying child support attempted to kill his kids and their mother.

Bryan Campbell, 34, drove over 450 miles to break into the mother of his children’s home to kill them, but the three weren’t home.

A man who was house-sitting for the mom called police after Campbell threatened him.

Campbell was armed with a machete and a hatchet.

Beeville Police Sargent, Greg Baron, says Campbell researched for weeks on committing his killings. He even watched “Dexter,” a show about a serial killer.