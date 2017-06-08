Arlington police search for armed robber who knocked man unconscious on trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Arlington police are searching for a mugger who robbed a man after knocking him unconscious.

65-year-old Skip Pepe says he was walking May 25 along Fish Creek Trail in Cravens Park when the suspect approached him from behind and demanded his wallet at gunpoint.

When Pepe refused, the gunman struck him, took his wallet and fled the scene.

Police say the robber is described as an African-American man with a light skin complexion, between 17 and 21-years-old, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, and wearing a grey or white shirt with basketball shorts.