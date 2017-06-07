The greatest albums of all time (according to Reddit)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music is always a hard subject to get a definitive answer on; but recently a Redditor threw out the question, “What is the greatest album of all time?”

The comments seemed to favor these 5 albums:

Pink Floyd "Dark Side of the Moon"

Fleetwood Mac “Rumors”

Kanye West “Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”

Miles Davis “Kind of Blue”

Led Zeppelin "IV"

We also wanted to see what album the hosts at Eye Opener thought was the "Greatest Album of All Time." You would be surprised at what their choices were but we also want to know what you think is the "Greatest Album of All Time" by leaving us a comment over on Eye Opener's Facebook page.