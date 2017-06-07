Texas lawmaker Victoria Neave arrested for DWI

DALLAS – A state representative for East Dallas has been arrested for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated. Victoria Neave was arrested Tuesday night in the Lakewood area.

Dallas police say officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to call about a car hitting a tree at Abrams Road and La Vista Drive.

Neave, a Democrat, represents Texas House District 107 — which includes areas of Dallas, Garland, and Mesquite. She recently went on a four-day hunger strike during the recent Texas legislative session as her way of protesting SB4, the ‘sanctuary city’ bill, and scored a victory with an amendment allowing local entities to prohibit their employees and peace officers from assisting federal immigration officers at places of worship.

The 36-year-old appeared in court Wednesday morning to face the charge, a misdemeanor, and had bail set at $500.