Gov Abbott signs Texas ban on texting while driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN - Texting-while-driving will soon be illegal in Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the ban into law to end a decade-long effort to minimize deadly driver distractions on the road. Texas will become one of the last states to adopt a texting-while-driving ban.

Texting will be a fine of up to $99 for first-time offenders, but $200 for repeated offenses. The ban will only cover texting, while other internet usage -- like maps or music -- will be allowed.

The new law will be effective September 1.