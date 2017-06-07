Fitt 33: 4 minute summer arms

This week Josh Corona of The Sweat Shop is bringing you summer arms. Get this 4 minute workout started by keeping good form and really engaging the right muscles.

The Workout:

- 30 second shoulder press - Be sure to tighten that core and drive those arms up with biceps to ears.

- 30 second rest - Take this time to focus on your breathing.

- 30 second lateral raises - Keep your arms straight, use your core to help launch your arms without folding your elbows.

- 30 second rest - Focus on breathing and shake out those tired arms.

Get ready to go again and continue this circuit for a total of 4 minutes!