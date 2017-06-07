Denton police arrest man linked to sexual assaults near UNT, TWU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON - Denton police arrested a man who is linked to a string of burglaries and sexual assault cases. Earl Leroy Thompson is in custody facing multiple charges including burglary of habitation with the intent to commit a felony.

Police say 32-year-old Thomas, arrested on two warrants, confessed to other burglaries as well as having intentions to sexually assault victims -- where several occurred near the UNT and TWU campuses.

Thomas is being held at the Denton County Jail on a $300,000 dollar bond.