Weekend of Honor to mark one year since July 7th shootings

DALLAS — In just a month, it will have been one year since the tragic events of July 7, when five of Dallas’ finest were killed in the line of duty.

Today five local organizations announced plans for the Weekend of Honor with events occurring all throughout the weekend of July 7-9.

“We want to have a remembrance, but we also want to make it where we celebrate the lives of the officers we lost,” said Willie Ford, CEO of the Officer Down Foundation.

You can go to the official website, WeekendOfHonor.com, to check out all the events, which include memorials, a 5K and an attempt that breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest chain of people making heart-shaped hand gestures.

“I’ve had a chance to sit at conference room tables with all the organizations and when I say it’s a privilege to see different groups surrender what they’re going to do here, do here, to get to this point is awesome,” said Bruce Carter, the director of Weekend of Honor. “I believe that’s what Dallas is all about, being awesome, and we’re going to show the world and America what it means to be from Big D.”

All the events are free and open to the public, with any donations made going to the local organizations helping put on the Weekend of Honor.

"We ask that the community come and share with us, come and be with us,” Lieutenant Eric Roman said. “And when we get done we’ll go on and prepare for the next year and hopefully we’ll never have to do this again.”