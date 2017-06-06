Waitress drops bag of cocaine in officer’s drink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIXSON, TN -- It's not news when a waitress serves a Coke, but it is news when she serves it to a cop!

Not the fizzy beverage we're all thinking of, no, he got actual cocaine!

This all went down at a Steak 'n Shake near Chattanooga.

Jekievea Yearby was taking the off-duty officer's order when her bag of blow fell out of her server book, right into his water!

Since she was clearly busted, Yearby 'fessed up to having a second baggie tucked away in her bra! She's now charged with assault, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Just remember folks, crack is wack and coke ain't no joke!