The string of terrorist attacks continue as we hit the halfway mark of 2017

So far, we've witnesses over a dozen ISIS-related incidents around the world that have claimed hundreds of innocent lives.

Starting on Jan. 1 in Turkey, when a gunman opened fire inside Reina nightclub in Istanbul - killing 39 people.

Terrorists have bombed, stabbed and plowed their cars into crowds of civilians in over 10 countries, including France, Egypt and the United Kingdom.

"It is a scary situation, and it's something that the we're gonna have to combat now.. otherwise, our children and grandchildren are going to be dealing with this for ages to come," Ant-Terrorism Expert Robert Caltabiano said.

And after the two recent attacks in Manchester and London, U.K.'s Prime Minister Theresa May called on tech companies and social media outlets to crackdown on terrorists.

"We need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online," May said.

Caltabiano says technology is a wonderful tool, but can hurt us.

And to those in the U.S. who believe that putting stricter online regulations is against the first amendment freedoms he asks them, "is it really a freedom to go online and to have somebody inculcated with how make a weapon of mass destruction, how to make a bomb, how to kill people?"

He also says that it's time for sites like Google and Facebook to help. "It's time for you to start policing yourself to help us combat terrorism, " Caltabiano said.

And Facebook seems to agree, as it pledged on Sunday to aggressively remove terrorists content.

Through these horrific and senseless attacks, one thing is certain: the only way the world can win this fight is for all of us to work together.